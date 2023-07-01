Which Pope said this?

What is the use, in fact, of proclaiming the Catholic dogma of the primacy of Blessed Peter and their successors, and of disseminating so many declarations of Catholic faith and obedience to the Apostolic See, when the actions themselves openly belie the words? Doesn’t stubbornness become the less excusable, the more the dutiful commitment to obedience is recognized? Perhaps the authority of the Apostolic See does not beyond what has been disposed by Us, or is it enough to have communion of faith with it, without the obligation of obedience, for the Catholic faith to be considered safe?
(…)
This, Venerable Brothers and beloved Sons, is about the obedience that must be given or denied to the Apostolic See. It is about recognizing the supreme powers, also in your churches, at least as regards the faith, the truth, and the discipline; He who denies it is a heretic. He wjp recognizes it, but proudly refuses obedience, is worthy of anathema.
Bld. Pope Pius IX
Quae in Patriarchatu, #23-24
