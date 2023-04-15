fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by · April 15, 2023

To pursue a spiritual life, you have to fight. It takes strength and courage, for it is not a simple confrontation but a continuous battle with the Prince of Darkness

(…)

In Christian life there are three enemies: the demon, the world and the flesh. It’s about the everyday struggle with greed, lust, gluttony, arrogance, pride, envy: all vices which are the wound of original sin.

(…)

And to think, they wanted us to believe that the Devil was a myth, a figure, an idea, the idea of evil. However, the Devil exists and we have to fight against him.

(scroll down for answer)

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

 

.

Pope Francis

A beautiful struggle

Morning meditation, October 30, 2014

Discuss this article!

Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!
13 Shares

Tags:

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied