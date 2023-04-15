Which Pope said this?

To pursue a spiritual life, you have to fight. It takes strength and courage, for it is not a simple confrontation but a continuous battle with the Prince of Darkness
(…)
In Christian life there are three enemies: the demon, the world and the flesh. It’s about the everyday struggle with greed, lust, gluttony, arrogance, pride, envy: all vices which are the wound of original sin.
(…)
And to think, they wanted us to believe that the Devil was a myth, a figure, an idea, the idea of evil. However, the Devil exists and we have to fight against him.
Pope Francis
A beautiful struggle
Morning meditation, October 30, 2014
