Which Pope said this?

In fact, the truest freedom, that from slavery of sin, flows from the Cross of Christ. We are freed from the slavery of sin by the Cross of Christ. God placed the source of the liberation of the human person precisely there where Jesus allowed himself to be nailed, making himself a slave. This never ceases to amaze us: that the place where we are stripped of every freedom, that is, death, might become the source of freedom.
Pope Francis
General Audience
October 6, 2021
