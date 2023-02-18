fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by · February 18, 2023

A more dangerous reductionism is that which claims to interpret and apply the laws of the Church in a manner that is detached from the teaching of the Magisterium. According to this view, only formal legislative acts and not doctrinal pronouncements would have disciplinary value. It is obvious that those operating from this reductionist perspective could sometimes come up with two different solutions to the same ecclesial problem: one drawn from the texts of the Magisterium, and the other drawn from canonical texts. At the root of such a conception is an impoverished idea of canon law that identifies it only with the positive dictate of the norm. This is not right.

St. John Paul II

Address to the Participants in the Day of Study on the Theme

“Twenty Years of Canonical Experience”

January 24, 2003

