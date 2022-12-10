fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by · December 10, 2022

St Alphonsus is one of the most popular saints of the 18th century because of his simple, immediate style and his teaching on the sacrament of Penance. In a period of great rigorism, a product of the Jansenist influence, he recommended that confessors administer this sacrament expressing the joyful embrace of God the Father, who in his infinite mercy never tires of welcoming the repentant son.

Pope Benedict XVI

General Audience

August 1, 2012

