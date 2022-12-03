fbpx

Which Pope said this?

December 3, 2022

Men who rise up with such audacity against Our authority, who persist in their offense with such stubbornness, do they deserve Our credit for their words when they say that their thoughts on the Primacy of this Holy See are those which are proper to Catholics, and that they remain united to Us in the limits of obedience? You know the answer. Therefore, if you fear to leave this Catholic unity outside of which there is no salvation, if you desire to provide for the real interests of your nation, beware of the artifices and the subtleties of these men.

(…)

[T]he defection which We have just had to deplore certainly does not concern rites, but discipline; and if the Vicar of Jesus Christ cannot regulate discipline everywhere, it would be in vain that the government of the entire Church had been confided to him; this is what gives to this defection the character of a deviation in the rectitude of faith which all Catholics must have in what concerns the Primacy of the Sovereign Pontiff.

(scroll down for answer)

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

 

.

Bld. Pope Pius IX

Quo impensiore

