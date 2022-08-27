Which Pope said this?

by · August 27, 2022

Conscience is not an infallible judgeit can make mistakes. However, error of conscience can be the result of an invincible ignorancean ignorance of which the subject is not aware and which he is unable to overcome by himself.

The Council reminds us that in cases where such invincible ignorance is not culpable, conscience does not lose its dignity, because even when it directs us to act in a way not in conformity with the objective moral order, it continues to speak in the name of that truth about the good which the subject is called to seek sincerely.

Pope St. John Paul II

Veritatis Splendor, 62

