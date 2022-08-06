Which Pope said this?

At the dramatic time of the conquest, Our Lady of Guadalupe transmitted the true faith to the indigenous people, speaking their own language and clothed in their own garments, without violence or imposition. Shortly afterwards, with the arrival of printing, the first grammar books and catechisms were produced in indigenous languages. How much good was done in this regard by those missionaries who, as authentic evangelizers, preserved indigenous languages and cultures in many parts of the world!
Pope Francis
Homily in the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage
Canada, July 26, 2022
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
