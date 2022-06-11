Which Pope said this?

God has a specific plan for each one of you. His eyes rest affectionately on each of you. He always listens to everyone. Like an anxious and sensitive father, he is always near you. He gives you what you need for the new life: his Holy Spirit.
Pope St. John Paul II
Homily during the Apostolic Journey to Austria
June 20, 1998
