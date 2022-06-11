Which Pope said this?

by · June 11, 2022

God has a specific plan for each one of you. His eyes rest affectionately on each of you. He always listens to everyone. Like an anxious and sensitive father, he is always near you. He gives you what you need for the new life: his Holy Spirit.

(scroll down for answer)

Pope St. John Paul II

Homily during the Apostolic Journey to Austria

June 20, 1998

