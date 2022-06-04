Which Pope said this?

Not to speak the truth about God out of respect for those who do not believe would be, in the field of education, like burning books out of respect for those who are not intellectuals, destroying works of art out of respect for those who do not see, or silencing music out of respect for those who do not hear.
Pope Francis
Address to the Participants in the International Conference
“Lines of Development of the Global Compact on Education”
June 1st, 2022
