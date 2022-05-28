Which Pope said this?

Today, even more urgently than in the past, the International Community is required to make a decisive option for peace. At the economic level, it is vital to work to ensure that the economy is oriented to the service of the human person, to solidarity and not only to profit. At the juridical level, States are called in particular to renew their commitment to respect the international treaties in force on disarmament and the control of all types of weapons . . . Lastly, every effort is required to prevent the proliferation of light, small calibre weapons which encourage local wars and urban violence and kill too many people in the world every day.
Pope Benedict XVI
Letter to Cd. Renato Martino
on the occasion of the international seminar
“Disarmament, Development and Peace.
Prospects for Integral Disarmament”
