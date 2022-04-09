Which Pope said this?

“What is the use, in fact, of proclaiming the Catholic dogma of the primacy of Blessed Peter and his successors, and of having disseminated so many declarations of Catholic faith and obedience to the Apostolic See, when actions in themselves openly deny the words? Perhaps the stubbornness does not become even less excusable, the more the dutiful commitment of obedience is recognized? Perhaps the authority of the Apostolic See does not extend beyond what has been disposed of by us, or is it enough to have communion of faith with it, without the obligation of obedience, for the Catholic faith to be considered safe?
(…)
In fact, it is a question, Venerable Brothers and beloved Sons, of the obedience that must be given or denied to the Apostolic See; it is a question of recognizing its supreme power, even in your Churches, at least as regards faith, truth and discipline; whoever has denied it is a heretic. Those who recognize it, but proudly refuse to obey it, are worthy of the anathema.”
Blessed Pius IX
Quae In Patriarchatu, #23-24
