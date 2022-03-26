Which Pope said this?

Therefore, Mother of God and our Mother, to your Immaculate Heart we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine. Accept this act that we carry out with confidence and love.
Pope Francis
Reconsecration of Russia to the Imaculate Heart of Mary
March 25, 2022
