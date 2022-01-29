Which Pope said this?

“[T]he Catholic Church demands of no one to give up one’s native ways and customs, forces no one to adopt foreign ways of living. The Church belongs to the East as well as the West. She is bound to no particular culture, she is at home with all who respect the commands of God. What is consonant with man’s God-given nature, is good and simply human, the Church permits, furthers, ennobles and sanctifies. This once made clear, beloved sons and daughters, it is for you to be conscious of your duty to your country and people.
(…)
Be witness to Jesus Christ. Make it clear, that whatever may be true and good in other religions, finds its deeper meaning and perfect complement in Christ”
Venerable Pope Pius XII
Radiomessage, December 31st, 1952
