Which Pope said this?

“To defend the true tradition of the Church today means to defend the Council (…) We must remain faithful to the today of the Church, not the yesterday or tomorrow. And this today of the Church is the documents of Vatican II, without reservations that amputate them and without arbitrariness that distorts them.
(…)
I see no future for a position that, out of principe, stubbornly renounces Vatican II. In fact, in itself it is an illogical position. The point of departure for this tendency is, in fact, the strictest fidelity to the teaching particularly of Pius IX and Pius X and, still more fundamentally, of Vatican I and its definitions of papal primacy. But why only the popes up to Pius XII and not beyond? Is perhaps obedience to the Holy See divisible according to years or according to the nearness of a teaching to one’s own already-established convictions?”
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger
(future Pope Benedict XVI)
The Ratzinger Report, p. 31
