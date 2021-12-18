Which Pope said this?

Even Mary’s faith is a “journeying” faith, a faith that is repeatedly shrouded in darkness and has to mature by persevering through the darkness. Mary does not understand Jesus’s saying, but she keeps it in her heart and allows it to gradually come to maturity there.
Pope Benedict XVI
Jesus of Nazareth: the Infancy Narratives
Bloomsbury Publishing, p. 125
