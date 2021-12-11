Which Pope said this?

“So it is, dearest children; and so I affirm, our doctrine detaches itself from errors that have circulated and still surface in the culture of our time, and which could totally ruin our Christian conception of life and history. Modernism represented the characteristic expression of these errors, and under other names it is still topical (Cfr. Decr. Lamentabili di S. Pius X, 1907, and his Enc. Pascendi; DENZ.- SCH. 3401, ss. ). We can then understand why the Catholic Church, yesterday and today, gives so much importance to the rigorous preservation of authentic Revelation, and considers it as an inviolable treasure, and has such a severe awareness of its fundamental duty to defend and transmit the doctrine in unequivocal terms. of faith; orthodoxy is his first concern; the pastoral magisterium its primary and providential function; in fact, apostolic teaching establishes the canons of his preaching; and the delivery of the Apostle Paul: Depositum custodi (1 Tim. 6, 20; 2 Tim. 1, 14) constitutes for it such a commitment that it would be treason to violate. The master Church does not invent its doctrine; she is a witness, a keeper, an interpreter, an intermediary; and, as regards the truths proper to the Christian message, it can be said to be conservative, intransigent; and to those who ask her to make her faith easier, more related to the tastes of the changing mentality of the times, she replies with the Apostles: Non possumus, we cannot (Act. 4, 20).”
Pope St. Paul VI
General Audience
Jan 19, 1972
