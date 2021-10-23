Which Pope said this?

“[Addressing a Muslim]: Almighty God, who desires all men to be saved and no one to be lost, appreciates in us above all the fact that, after having loved Him, we love our brother, and that what we do not want to be done to us we do not do to others. You [a Muslim] and we owe each other this charity, above all because we believe and confess the one God, admitted in different ways, and we praise and venerate Him every day, as Creator and Ruler of this world”

Pope St. Gregory VII

Letter to Emir Al-Nacir, 1076 AD

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

