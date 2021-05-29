Which Pope said this?

“In reality, while strongly condemning “socialism”, the Church, since Leo XIII’s Rerum novarum , has always distanced itself from capitalist ideology, holding it responsible for grave social injustices (cf. Rerum novarum , 2). In Quadragesimo Anno Pius XI, for his part, he used clear and strong words to stigmatize the international imperialism of money ( Quadragesimo anno , 109).”
Pope St. John Paul II
Address to the Representatives of the Academic World and of Culture
in the University of Riga, Latvia, Sept 9th, 1993
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
