Which Pope said this?

“Amongst the many benefits to be expected from it will be the great benefit of drawing the minds of men to liberty, fraternity, and equality of right; not such as the Freemasons absurdly imagine, but such as Jesus Christ obtained for the human race and St. Francis aspired to. (…) The fraternity whose origin is in God, the common Creator and Father of all”

Pope Leo XIII

Humanum Genus, #34

