Which Pope said this?

“Wherever politics tries to be redemptive, it is promising too much. Where it wishes to do the work of God, it becomes not divine, but demonic”

Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (future Benedict XVI)

Truth and Tolerance: Christian Belief and World Religions

