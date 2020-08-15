Which Pope said this?

Similarly, a correct attitude is required with regard to the social doctrine of our times.
There are some who show themselves fearful and uncertain when faced with the wickedness of communism which aims to rob of their faith the very ones to whom it promises material prosperity. But documents recently issued by this Holy See have shown clearly the way to be followed, the path from which no one must stray unless he wishes to fail in his duty.
Others show themselves no less timid and uncertain in the face of that economic system which derives its name from the excessive amassing of private wealth [excessive, or exaggerated, capitalism], the serious effects of which the Church has never ceased to denounce. The Church has not only indicated the abuses of capital and the right to property promoted and defended by this system, but has insisted just as much that capital and private property must be instruments of production for the benefit of the whole of society and the means of sustaining and defending the freedom and dignity of the human person. Errors of both economic systems [communism and capitalismo] and the harmful results deriving from them must persuade everyone, especially priests, to remain faithful to the social teaching of the Church
Venerable Pope Pius XII
Menti Nostrae, #121-123
