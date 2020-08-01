fbpx

Which Pope said this?

“Certainly, a sort of industrial use of creatures, so that geese are fed in such a way as to produce as large a liver as possible, or hens live so packed together that they become just caricatures of birds, this degrading of living creatures to a commodity seems to me in fact to contradict the relationship of mutuality that comes across in the Bible”

Cardinal Ratzinger (future Benedict XVI)

“God and the World: a Conversation with Peter Seewald”, pp.s 78-79

