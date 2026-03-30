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What Pope Leo XIV Taught Us This Lent

by Pedro Gabriel · March 30, 2026

Written by Pedro Gabriel

Holy Week is almost here—but before it begins, it’s worth asking: did this Lent really change something in us?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel goes through five key insights from Pope Leo XIV’s Lenten homilies—covering freedom, control, encounter, blindness, and community.

These aren’t abstract ideas, but concrete reflections that can still shape how we enter Holy Week. If you’ve felt like Lent went by too quickly, or that you didn’t fully engage with it, this is a chance to revisit its meaning with clarity and depth.

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Pedro Gabriel

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

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