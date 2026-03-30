What Pope Leo XIV Taught Us This Lent

Holy Week is almost here—but before it begins, it’s worth asking: did this Lent really change something in us?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel goes through five key insights from Pope Leo XIV’s Lenten homilies—covering freedom, control, encounter, blindness, and community.

These aren’t abstract ideas, but concrete reflections that can still shape how we enter Holy Week. If you’ve felt like Lent went by too quickly, or that you didn’t fully engage with it, this is a chance to revisit its meaning with clarity and depth.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!