Spiritual Abuse Workshop – Spring 2026

Through the Scriptures, Tradition, liturgies, and devotions, people can encounter the living Christ and experience his love, healing, and freedom.

But what happens when the women and men in the Church who are tasked with teaching doctrine, preaching God’s word, or presiding over the sacraments, do so with carelessness or coercion? What harm is done when the place of healing becomes a source of harm?

I’m a professional counselor who previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. I accompany those who have been spiritually abused and create resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against abuse.

Join me for an online workshop focused on recognizing, preventing, and responding to spiritual abuse in the Catholic Church.

Register Here: https://forms.gle/Ss5VoyRWF3gM7oV27

This workshop is for:

– Individuals trying to better understand their experiences of spiritual abuse in the Church

– Clergy and lay leaders interested in safeguarding their communities from spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience

– Therapists or spiritual directors working with clients who have been spiritually abused

This workshop will help you:

– Recognize and prevent spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Church

– Know the symptoms of spiritual abuse, religious trauma, and moral injury

– Better understand and respond to abusive systems in the Church

Details:

This is five-part live workshop that will be held virtually. I’m running two workshops with day or evening sessions to accommodate different time zones and work schedules.

Groups will have between 5 and 12 participants and space will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Your space in the workshop will not be held until payment is received

Group 1 – Mondays, 7:00-9:00pm(EST) | 4/13, 4/20, 4/27, 5/4, 5/11

Group 2 – Wednesdays, 9:00-11:00am (EST) | 4/15, 4/22, 4/29, 5/6, 5/13

Price:

This five-week workshop is $400.

Making this workshop available to anyone who can benefit from it is important to me, but it’s also an essential part of my family’s income. I don’t want inability to pay to be obstacle for you to participate. So if you can’t pay the full $400, please pay what you can (even if it’s only $10).

And if you can’t attend this workshop, but you are grateful that resources like this exist, please consider finally supporting it.

How to Pay:

1. Pay $400 with a credit card here: https://buy.stripe.com/fZu8wOaEy48ogpU8XZdIA01

2. Send a custom amount via PayPal (paul@faheycounseling.com) or Venmo (@catholicthirdspace)

I’m looking forward to having you in the workshop!

Register Here: https://forms.gle/Ss5VoyRWF3gM7oV27

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