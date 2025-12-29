Were Mary and Joseph Migrants? Why the Church Says Yes

Every Christmas we picture the nativity as peaceful and warm — but the real story includes a family fleeing for their lives.

In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores the question behind one of today’s biggest Christmas controversies: were Mary and Joseph refugees? Drawing on the Gospels and on papal teaching — from Pope Pius XII to Pope Leo XIV — he explains why the Church has repeatedly identified the Holy Family with migrants and refugees, and why this comparison is far more traditional than many people realize.

In this video, Pedro looks at the flight into Egypt, the historical reality of borders in the ancient world, and why modern political categories often distort how we read the Gospel story. More than a debate about words, this is about how Christians are called to see Christ in “the least of these.”

