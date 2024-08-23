Welcome to the Third Space Podcast!

Welcome to the Third Space! The podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church.

I’m your host, Paul Fahey, a mental health counselor and catechist.

In sociology, “third places” refer to places outside of home or work, places like coffee shops and libraries where people can build relationships, be creative, and share ideas. They are places of encounter and discussion. That is what this podcast will be.

Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true. We will discusses the grey spaces in Catholicism. We will discuss what Catholicism would look like if we practiced what we preached about the infinite dignity of every human person.

The first episode will be released on September 2nd and episodes will be drop on Mondays every other week.

You can also listen by subscribing to the Third Space substack.

Thank you for listening! I’m excited to share this third space with you.

