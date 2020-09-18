Videos on themes of race, pro-life, mercy, and love

I was hoping to either finish writing an article or editing our latest podcast before the evening was over, but it looks like that isn’t going to happen. And part of the reason for this was because I was sent links to three great videos on YouTube. So in lieu of a regular post, I thought I would share them with you here.

The first video is a panel discussion on the topic, “Racism is a Life Issue.” The conversation was hosted by the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture at the University of Notre Dame. All six panelists are African Americans involved in the pro-life movement, speaking about the challenges of the pro-life message to the Black community, especially when they find racism and polarizing political rhetoric in the pro-life movement.

From the description:

A moderated discussion on racism and the culture of life with distinguished panelists G. Marcus Cole (Dean, Notre Dame Law School), Sen. Katrina Jackson (Louisiana State Senate), Ernest Morrell (University of Notre Dame), Gloria Purvis (EWTN Global Catholic Radio), Jacqueline Rivers (Harvard University), and Benjamin Watson (NFL Legend).

The next video is a talk by Fr. Michael Gaitley, a priest of the Marians of the Immaculate Conception. Entitled “Hope in Mercy,” he charitably and gently weaves together the message of God’s Mercy in the Gospels with the messages delivered to St. Faustina, and the teachings of Vatican II, Saint John Paul II, and Pope Francis. He lays out a cohesive vision and demonstrates the continuity of the message of the Church.

Finally, here’s the popular Erie priest Fr. Larry Richards, who delivered a lovely homily today. The video is queued to the Gospel reading, and the homily follows. Enjoy!

