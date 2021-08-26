Vaccination is a Life Issue — An invitation

[Editor’s Note: Mark your calendars — “Vaccination is a Life Issue,” Tuesday, August 31, at 12 noon PDT (3 p.m. EDT). Free and open to the public. Sponsored by LMU Center for Religion and Spirituality. Click HERE for event and streaming information]

I have a confession to make. I am suffering from “Covid fatigue.” It’s been over a year and a half since the pandemic changed our lives, and I have gotten a little stir crazy. I am a mom with five kids from age 8 to 17—all of whom are about to go back to in-person school with masking, daily self-assessment forms, gathering restrictions, and school protocols—and I am already feeling overwhelmed about the next few months.

My daughter’s SAT testing location just closed and there are no make-up days available, so now we are now behind the 8-ball with college applications. My other kids’ schools are sending emails warning us about quarantines for entire classes if one student tests positive for Covid—and this year we don’t have the option to home school. I have a feeling of dread about my ability to handle this new normal. My husband is now headed back on the road to perform concerts all over the country, in different states with a wide variety of different pandemic restrictions. He has to take a Covid-test daily, and every day I anxiously wonder if part of his tour will have to be postponed for a third time. Everything in the near future seems so uncertain. Believe me: I want these public health restrictions and guidelines to be lifted just as much as anyone—if not more. I can’t wait for everything to return to normal. But much more important than convenience and my personal comfort are the millions of people around the world who are in vulnerable populations and whose lives are at risk if they catch this deadly virus, especially as even more infectious variant strains begin to spread.

Fortunately, doctors and scientists from all over the world have worked excruciatingly hard to help us cope with this unprecedented disaster. Not only have they increased our understanding of how to prevent the spread of the virus, but they have developed vaccines that will help save lives, prevent serious illness, and protect our healthcare system from being overburdened. This strain on our hospitals has real world consequences. For example, my aunt who has cancer is on a waiting list for a hospital bed. As a mother, I worry about what might happen if one of my kids has a health emergency. I don’t know about you but in my experience, having a big family leads to a higher incidence of random trips to the ER for accidents and allergic reactions.

Since the release of the vaccines late last year, the Catholic Church has been at the forefront of promoting vaccine equity, working to ensure that both the rich and the poor have access to the vaccines. The Vatican announced in January that both Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict received Covid vaccines. And, in case there was any doubt, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a note in December 2020 declaring that all of the Covid vaccines “recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience.”

Many Catholics, however, are still uncertain about the safety and moral acceptability of some or all of the vaccines that have been developed. As I have engaged in dialogue with people in my circles, I believe that many of these concerns are understandable and deserve answers from trustworthy sources. To respond to their concerns, I decided to pull together a group of faithful Catholic experts to discuss the lingering questions—and frankly, fears—that some of us may have. “Just shut up and take the vaccine” is not working, nor should it. People need to be listened to and understood.

This event, Vaccination is a Life Issue, will be streamed on Facebook Live this Tuesday afternoon. I am very grateful to the Loyola Marymount University Center for Religion and Spirituality, which graciously offered to host this important discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine from a Catholic perspective. I will serve as the moderator of a panel of experts who have volunteered their time to help answer your questions:

This panel will answer questions including: Is COVID-19 really a threat? Is the vaccine dangerous for me? Am I morally obligated to get vaccinated? Are there risks to fertility and pregnancy? Can we trust the government and the health care system? Each panelist on this first event brings their own unique perspective and background to help us navigate the science, the moral questions, and the fears surrounding both the vaccines and the virus itself.

We will try to sort out the truth from the misinformation on these issues from a Catholic and Christian perspective in this hour-long discussion. I believe discussions like these will improve our understanding of this public health crisis and what each of us can do to bring it to an end.

Ending this pandemic will require all of us to drop our differences and work together for a little while. It’s my prayer to God that he will unite us so we can put an end to this scourge of Covid-19 and to unnecessary suffering. I invite you to join us on Tuesday.

