Discussion: The Covid-19 Vaccine is Pro-Life

In case you missed it, here is the replay of this afternoon’s extremely helpful live panel discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine from a Catholic perspective, moderated by New York Times best-selling author and Catholic speaker Jeannie Gaffigan.
To read why Jeannie was inspired to bring this panel together and to learn about the panelists, click here.
Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.
