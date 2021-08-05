Understanding Traditionis Custodes

If you feel lost in all the discussion over what Pope Francis did with the pre-Vatican II Mass (and why), here are two helpful podcasts from America Media to help you understand what’s going on.

First, Colleen Dulle puts together a great video summary of what Francis changed, why he changed it, and what it means for the Church:

More recently, the renowned liturgist Fr. Anthony Ruff, OSB appeared on Gloria Purvis’s podcast on America Media to discuss Traditionis Custodes and why Pope Francis decided to restrict the pre-Vatican II rite of the Mass.

Here’s an excerpt from their discussion:

Gloria Purvis: What was your reaction to this news? Anthony Ruff: I had two reactions. First off, shock. It was stronger than I expected. I did not ever imagine that Pope Francis would go back that strongly to what Vatican II said and uphold it. My second reaction honestly was concern for the good people who are affected by it. I sensed immediately that there would be a lot of hurt and anger and sadness and desperation. And my thought is one of real compassion, and I don’t want to be condescending about that, but in a sense, we can’t blame these people. They were misled in my view. The authorities of the church let them believe that there was something O.K. and something good about the pre-Vatican II rites and gave them the impression that there would be a whole reform movement where this rite would really take off and maybe Vatican II would be modified or rolled back or even done away with.

Finally, in case you missed it, Adam Rasmussen and I joined Josh Moldiz of the Holy Ruckus podcast to help him and his audience better understand the document and its significance:

