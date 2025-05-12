“Unboxing” the New Pope

A new pope has been elected, and with it comes a whirlwind of curiosity and excitement. But before we jump into labels like “liberal” or “conservative,” let’s pause and reflect.

In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores a critical pitfall many fall into when a new pope is chosen: trying to fit him into narrow ideological boxes.

Drawing from the experiences of Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, Pedro shares why this mindset can actually block us from truly understanding and being challenged by the papacy.

Topics we cover:

Why Catholics shouldn’t reduce the pope to political labels

How our faith transcends modern ideologies

The danger of turning the pope into a “mascot” for our beliefs

How to approach the new pope with an open heart and mind

