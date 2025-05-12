“Unboxing” the New Pope

A new pope has been elected, and with it comes a whirlwind of curiosity and excitement. But before we jump into labels like “liberal” or “conservative,” let’s pause and reflect.
In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores a critical pitfall many fall into when a new pope is chosen: trying to fit him into narrow ideological boxes.
Drawing from the experiences of Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, Pedro shares why this mindset can actually block us from truly understanding and being challenged by the papacy.
Topics we cover:
- Why Catholics shouldn’t reduce the pope to political labels
- How our faith transcends modern ideologies
- The danger of turning the pope into a “mascot” for our beliefs
- How to approach the new pope with an open heart and mind
Discuss this article!
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
Popular Posts