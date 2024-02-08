Tradition gone haywire?

In the third and last installment of my three-part interview with Dominic de Souza for Smart Catholics about my book “Heresy Disguised as Tradition”, we explore how a proper understanding of Tradition can help us avoid a haywire (and erroneous) interpretation of that same Tradition.

In this interview, we covered the following key points:

1. How Tradition is a living process that continues in the present day, not a stagnant relic of the past.

2. How cutting the link between the present and the past interrupts the process of tradition and hinders its growth.

3. How Pope Francis emphasizes that tradition is not a museum but a flame that keeps cultural treasures alive.

4. How true traditionalists understand that the roots, trunk, branches, flowers, and fruits of a tree are all interconnected and vital.

5. How Tradition is necessary because it bridges the gap between the past and the future, preserving cultural treasures for future generations.

