As we approach the anniversary of Pope Leo’s election, I spoke with Sr. Carino Hodder about his first year as the Supreme Pontiff. We talked about how Leo’s Augustinian background may be shaping his governing style, as well as how we see him as the “Catechist Pope.” We also discuss some of the ways Leo has addressed abuse in the Church and some of our hopes and expectations for how he will continue.

Watch here or listen on your favorite podcast app: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/38-sr-carino-hodder-op-pope-leo-one

Sr. Carino Hodder is a Dominican Sister of Saint Joseph based in the New Forest in England. She assists her community with their apostolate of training catechists, primarily as a tutor on their Certificate in Catechesis. Since becoming a sister, she has worked as a First Holy Communion catechist, a Confirmation catechist, and a parish sister in a parish in London, as well as being involved in ongoing formation for all age groups. She also writes regularly for The Lamp magazine and has contributed to other publications including The Pillar, Plough, and Where Peter Is. She is also the author of ‘The Dignity of Woman in the Modern World’ published by the Catholic Truth Society and ‘Freedom Under Grace: Poverty, Chastity, and Obedience for Everyone’ which is forthcoming from Our Sunday Visitor.

LINKS

The Dominican Sisters of St. Joseph



https://www.dominicansisters.net/

Light of Truth: Live Catholic Formation for Everyone



https://www.lightoftruth.uk/

Message of the Holy Father Leo XIV, signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, on the occasion of the Second National Meeting of local representatives for the protection of minors and vulnerable adults



https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2026/04/16/260416c.html

Address the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (March 16, 2026)



https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/speeches/2026/march/documents/20260316-tutela-minori.html

Words Matter: A guest post about vulnerability and abuse



https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/words-matter

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

SUPPORT THIS SHOW: Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. All of your support directly helps my family and allows me to continue working on projects like this podcast, the newsletter, as well as resources about spiritual abuse in the Catholic Church.

www.catholicthirdspace.com

LIVING SOLIDARITY: Living Solidarity upholds the infinite dignity of every person by addressing the reality of spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Catholic Church. Living Solidarity helps to build a Church of integrity and solidarity by accompanying survivors of spiritual abuse with trauma-informed life coaching; equipping Church leaders and institutions to confront systemic harm; and creating resources grounded in psychological research and the Church’s Social Teaching. Visit livingsolidarity.com to learn more, to connect with Paul, to schedule individual life coaching, or to invite Paul to speak or consult with your community, parish, seminary, or diocese.

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!