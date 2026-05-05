What’s the Catholic Response to This Viral Dilemma?

A viral thought experiment has been making the rounds online: press one button and guarantee your own survival, or press another and take a risk to save everyone.

Is the most “rational” choice really the right one? Or is there something deeper guiding our instincts?

The more you think about this question, the more it raises deeper questions about morality, responsibility, and how we relate to others.

In this video, Pedro Gabriel breaks down the “red button vs blue button” dilemma, and reflects on what this scenario reveals about individualism, self-sacrifice, and the way we make ethical decisions—both in theory and in everyday life.

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