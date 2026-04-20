Last time I had Shaun on, we discussed St. John Henry Newman becoming a doctor of the Church. In this episode, we followed up that conversation to talk about Newman’s thoughts on personal conscience and the sensus fidei, and what that means for Pope Francis, and now Pope Leo’s, vision of a synodal Church. All of that led to a question about how a Catholic can navigate a conviction of their conscience that is out of line with Church teaching while still striving to be faithful to the Church.

You can watch here or listen on your favorite podcast app: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/37-shaun-blanchard-to-conscience

Shaun Blanchard is Senior Lecturer in Theology at the University of Notre Dame Australia on the Sydney campus. A North Carolina native and graduate of UNC, Oxford (Blackfriars Hall), and Marquette, Shaun writes on a variety of topics in early modern and modern Catholicism, especially Jansenism, Catholic Enlightenment, the history of the papacy, and the Vatican councils.

LINKS

Shaun Blanchard:



https://nd-au.academia.edu/ShaunBlanchard

Shaun Blanchard – Doctor John Henry Newman



https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/29-shaun-blanchard-doctor-john-henry

Traditionis Custodes Was Never Merely About the Liturgy:



https://churchlifejournal.nd.edu/articles/traditionis-custodes-was-never-merely-about-the-liturgy/

The Reform Was Real: Continuity and change at Vatican II:



https://www.commonwealmagazine.org/reform-was-real

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ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

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