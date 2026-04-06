**This episode was recorded on March 25, a week before the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 against the Colorado law banning therapists from practicing conversion therapy on minors

Dr. Julia Sadusky graciously joined me again on the podcast, this time to discuss the bad psychology and bad theology that underpins conversion therapy. Last year, Julia, along with a group of other Christian mental health professionals, submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court (in Chiles v. Salazar) defending a Colorado law that bans licensed mental health professionals from practicing conversion therapy on minors. I spoke with Julia about the origins of conversion therapy, the harm it causes, and how this court case could impact Christian mental health providers.

You can watch the episode here or listen on your favorite podcast app: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/36-julia-sadusky-conversion-therapy

Dr. Julia Sadusky is an author, speaker, and licensed psychologist. She owns Lux Counseling and Consulting in Littleton, CO., where she offers individual, family, and couples therapy in addition to consultations for individuals and families around sexuality and gender. She also serves as a ministry educator, offering trainings and consultations to counseling centers and faith-based institutions on sexuality, gender identity, mental health, trauma-informed care, and the intersection of sexuality, gender, and theology. Other areas of focus include work with those experiencing complex trauma and eating disorders.

Dr. Sadusky’s most recent books are Start Talking to Your Kids About Sex: A Practical Guide for Catholics and Talking with Your Teen About Sex: A Practical Guide for Catholics (Ave Maria Press). Dr. Sadusky has coauthored two other books, including Emerging Gender Identities: Understanding the Diverse Experiences of Today’s Youth (Brazos Press) and Gender Identity & Faith: Clinical Postures, Tools and Case Studies for Client-Centered Care (Intervarsity Press) with Mark Yarhouse, PsyD., and contributed to a four views book titled, Understanding Transgender Identities: 4 Views (Baker Academic).

LINKS

Julia Sadusky’s Website:

https://www.juliasadusky.com/

Conversion Truth For Families website:

https://www.conversiontruthforfamilies.org/free-guide

Julia Sadusky’s Amicus Brief:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-539/370705/20250826104808419_24-539%20Chiles%20Amicus%20Brief.pdf

Online Course: Talking with Your Teen about Sex: A Practical Guide for Catholics:

https://talkingtoyourteencourse.com/

**Coupon code: Themiddlespace10 for 10% off the course for parents of teens

Book: Emerging Gender Identities: Understanding the Diverse Experiences of Today’s Youth:

https://www.amazon.com/Emerging-Gender-Identities-Understanding-Experiences/dp/1587434342/

Book: Gender Identity and Faith: Clinical Postures, Tools, and Case Studies for Client-Centered Care:

https://www.amazon.com/Gender-Identity-Faith-Clinical-Client-Centered/dp/0830841814/

Book: Emerging Sexual Identities: Navigating the Landscape with Today’s Youth (A Christian Guide to Understanding and Ministering to LGBTQ+ Youth):

https://www.amazon.com/Emerging-Sexual-Identities-Understanding-Ministering/dp/1587436442

Julia Sadusky’s Substack:

https://drsadusky.substack.com/

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

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www.catholicthirdspace.com

LIVING SOLIDARITY: Living Solidarity upholds the infinite dignity of every person by addressing the reality of spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Catholic Church. Living Solidarity helps to build a Church of integrity and solidarity by accompanying survivors of spiritual abuse with trauma-informed life coaching; equipping Church leaders and institutions to confront systemic harm; and creating resources grounded in psychological research and the Church’s Social Teaching. Visit livingsolidarity.com to learn more, to connect with Paul, to schedule individual life coaching, or to invite Paul to speak or consult with your community, parish, seminary, or diocese.

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

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