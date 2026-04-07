What Pope Leo XIV’s First Easter Reveals About Him

In his first Easter as pope, Leo XIV made a series of subtle but powerful choices that may reveal the deeper direction of his pontificate.

From the Chrism Mass to the Way of the Cross, and from the washing of the feet to the Easter Vigil, Pedro Gabriel explores the key themes that emerged throughout the Triduum: detachment, encounter, service, and a radically different understanding of power.

Rather than focusing on headlines or surface-level reactions, we take a closer look at what Pope Leo actually said—and what it might mean for the Church today.

If you’ve been trying to understand where Pope Leo XIV is leading, this is a good place to start.

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