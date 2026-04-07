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What Pope Leo XIV’s First Easter Reveals About Him

by Pedro Gabriel · April 7, 2026

Written by Pedro Gabriel

In his first Easter as pope, Leo XIV made a series of subtle but powerful choices that may reveal the deeper direction of his pontificate.

From the Chrism Mass to the Way of the Cross, and from the washing of the feet to the Easter Vigil, Pedro Gabriel explores the key themes that emerged throughout the Triduum: detachment, encounter, service, and a radically different understanding of power.

Rather than focusing on headlines or surface-level reactions, we take a closer look at what Pope Leo actually said—and what it might mean for the Church today.

If you’ve been trying to understand where Pope Leo XIV is leading, this is a good place to start.

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Pedro Gabriel

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

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