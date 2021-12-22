Theosis: the Catholic Secret, live show with Paul Fahey

Join Paul Fahey and Dominic de Souza this evening at 5:30pm (EST) for a live conversation about theosis, how God became man so that man may become God. (It will also be available as a recorded talk after the live show has ended.)

Here’s all of the info…

Theosis: the Catholic Secret: How Man Becomes God – with Paul Fahey

Alternate title: A Catholic vision of holiness (without the guilt or cold showers). We’ll be discussing the forgotten, central point of the Gospel – how man is called to share in the Divine Life of the Trinity – to become God. It is the strangest – and truest – points of the Catholic Faith. We plan to chat about who God is, what is ‘theosis’, the process of holiness, and Pelagianism.

Questions welcome!

ABOUT PAUL FAHEY

Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife and four kids and works as a parish Director of Religious Education. He is a catechist, retreat leader, Catholic speaker, as well as a contributor and co-founder of wherepeteris.com.

ABOUT THE MASTERMIND+ SHOW

Conversations with Catholics to go deep in the Faith, renew our minds, and get smarter!

ABOUT DOMINIC DE SOUZA

A cradle-Catholic passionate about the meeting of Faith, history, and science in the modern world. Born in New Zealand, studied in Fiji and France, raised in Australia, and now living in the USA. He is the founder of SmartCatholics, a community to help Catholics renew our faith, get smarter, and support our Holy Father, Pope Francis.

