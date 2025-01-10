The Vatican’s first woman prefect (and more on McElroy to DC)

Pope Francis’s appointment of Sister Simona Brambilla as the first woman to lead a major Vatican office marks a historic milestone in the Catholic Church’s governance. As the new prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, Brambilla will oversee all Catholic religious orders. According to statistics provided by Fides News Service, there are approximately 600,000 religious sisters and 180,000 male religious (130,000 priests and 50,000 brothers) worldwide. Her extensive experience as a missionary in Mozambique and her tenure as superior general of the Consolata Missionaries from 2011 to 2023 have equipped her with the leadership skills and pastoral sensitivity necessary for this significant role.

Catholic News Agency noted that as secretary of the dicastery, Sister Simona “oversaw the apostolic visitation to the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter and the suppression of the Carmelite Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington, Texas.” She is also a professional nurse.

Pope Francis also chose Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, 65, whom he created Cardinal in the Consistory on September 30, 2023, as Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery.

Meanwhile the commentary surrounding the other big appointment this week, the news that Cardinal Robert McElroy has been named the Archbishop of Washington, has intensified. Many of the far-right critics of Pope Francis are infuriated by the move, and conspiracy theories abound. There are three unsubstantiated narratives that I plan to address as soon as possible on my Substack page.

In the meantime, for informed and balanced commentary and discussion on the appointments of both Cardinal McElroy and Sister Brambilla, I recommend (as always) listening to America’s Colleen Dulle and Gerard O’Connell on their Inside the Vatican podcast.

Image: Vatican Media

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!