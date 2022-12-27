fbpx

The story of the suppression of the Jesuits

by · December 27, 2022

Dear readers, Merry Christmas!

I hope you had a peaceful and restful Christmas Day on Sunday. This week, posting on Where Peter Is will be light, but I’ll try to point you to interesting content nonetheless.

I just watched this YouTube video hosted by Dom Dalmasso of the Logos Project podcast. In it, he and theologian Shaun Blanchard discuss an interesting chapter of Catholic history — when the Jesuit order was suppressed in the late 18th and early 19th centuries before being restored. It’s a fascinating and lively discussion. Enjoy.

 

 

Mike Lewis is the founding managing editor of Where Peter Is. He and Jeannie Gaffigan co-host Field Hospital, a U.S. Catholic podcast.

The story of the suppression of the Jesuits
