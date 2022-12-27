The story of the suppression of the Jesuits

Dear readers, Merry Christmas!

I hope you had a peaceful and restful Christmas Day on Sunday. This week, posting on Where Peter Is will be light, but I’ll try to point you to interesting content nonetheless.

I just watched this YouTube video hosted by Dom Dalmasso of the Logos Project podcast. In it, he and theologian Shaun Blanchard discuss an interesting chapter of Catholic history — when the Jesuit order was suppressed in the late 18th and early 19th centuries before being restored. It’s a fascinating and lively discussion. Enjoy.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.