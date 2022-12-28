Prayers for Pope Benedict

Please join with us as we continue to pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose health, we learned earlier today, has taken a turn for the worse. I have not seen any recent updates.

The Vatican Press office confirmed this morning:

Answering questions put to him by journalists, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, confirmed, “In the last few hours there has been an aggravation of his health due to advancing age.”

He added that the situation “at the moment remains under control,” and that the Pope Emeritus is constantly monitored by doctors.

Mr. Bruni also said that after the General Audience in the Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis went to the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican where Benedict XVI resides.

“We join him in prayer for the Pope Emeritus,” Mr. Bruni said.