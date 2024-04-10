The story of a former sedevacantist nun

Just a quick post tonight —

Back in January, I published an interview I did with Laura Vander Voss, MissHappyCatholic on YouTube and founder of Trad Recovery, a group that provides resources and a support group network to help Catholics in their journey from traditionalism to find a home in the wider Church.

Recently Laura interviewed Sister Mary Eucharista, SMMC, who left the sedevacantist Congregation of Mary Immaculate Queen (CMRI) group in Spokane, Washington in 2007 with a group of her fellow sisters who had decided to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church.

The CMRI has a long and complicated history. Founded in 1967 by a controversial figure and independent bishop named Francis Konrad Schuckardt, the group settled at Mount St. Michael’s, a former Jesuit seminary, in 1978. Schuckardt was expelled from the group in 1984 as a result of his engaging in sexual abuse, drug addiction, and dictatorial behavior. Afterwards, the group underwent significant reforms. A 2002 longform article in the Seattle Times provides a fascinating overview of their history to that point.

The three videos below are in Chronological order. The first is Sister Eucharista’s story, followed by a two-part discussion between Laura and Sister on “Helpful Advice for Recovering Trads.”

Enjoy!​

It’s good to be home:

Helpful advice part 1:

Helpful advice part 2:

