Recovery from Traditionalism with Laura Vander Vos

Starting at 10pm Eastern, 7pm Pacific on January 2!

In this new episode of WPI Perspectives, I speak with Laura Vander Vos, host of the @mrshappycatholic YouTube channel and founder of Trad Recovery, an online support group and resource center for those who have left Catholic Traditionalism for the wider Catholic Church. On her YouTube channel, Laura invites former traditionalists of all stripes (having left groups such as the SSPX, sedevacantist, and Ecclesia Dei communities) to discuss their experiences in traditionalism, their decision to leave the movement, and their experiences since leaving.

We discuss the traditionalist mentality and the dynamics of traditionalist groups, including abuse, trauma, and cult-like tendencies that many have reported, and the courage it takes to leave the traditionalist world.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!