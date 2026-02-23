The SSPX Responds — Is There an Amoris Laetitia Double Standard?

In his previous video, Pedro Gabriel discussed Rome’s recent proposal to the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) and what it might mean for their path toward full communion with the Catholic Church.

Now, the SSPX has officially responded: rejecting the Vatican’s offer while presenting a counterproposal of their own.

In this video, Pedro takes a closer look at that response and, in particular, the way the SSPX appeals to the pastoral logic often associated with Amoris Laetitia. Does that comparison actually hold up? Is there a double standard between how the Church approaches irregular marriages and how it approaches traditionalist groups? Or is something more fundamental being misunderstood?

In this video, Pedro explores the key theological distinction between the law of gradualness and the gradualness of the law, why that distinction matters, and what it reveals about the limits of pastoral flexibility in the Church.

