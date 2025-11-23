The Servant King: Living a Life of Agape in the Digital Age

Every generation must decide whom it will follow. In our time, the kings we serve are often unseen—algorithms, trends, and screens that subtly shape what we value.

In a world where social media defines so much of our identity, it is easy to lose sight of the deeper questions that truly form our purpose. We measure our worth by likes, followers, WhatsApp status updates, and comments. But amid all this digital noise, a timeless question still whispers to every heart: Who is your King?

For Christians, the answer is simple—Christ.

Yet, in a culture where power, prestige, and popularity are treated as the marks of success, we must ask ourselves, what does Christ’s kingship truly mean for how we live today? And more specifically, how can we live out His example of humility, love, and sacrificial service in a digital world that celebrates self-promotion and visibility?

The Kingdom of Service and Sacrifice

Christ’s kingship stands in radical contrast to the world’s values. Jesus did not come seeking glory, wealth, or influence. He came to serve. His Kingdom is not about taking. It is about giving. It is not about ruling with force but loving with sacrifice.

This paradox is beautifully expressed in Graham Kendrick’s hymn The Servant King, which is often sung on the Solemnity of Christ the King:

“This is our God, the Servant King, He calls us now to follow Him, to bring our lives as a daily offering, of worship to the Servant King.”

In these simple yet profound words, we hear Christ’s invitation, not to dominance, but to service; not to self-advancement, but to daily self-offering. His call is to live each day as an act of worship. In the digital age, where the temptation to seek attention is constant, that call feels more urgent than ever.

Agape—The Love That Redefines Everything

At the heart of Christ’s kingship is agape (derived from Greek and meaning the highest form of love). It is a love that is selfless, sacrificial, and unconditional. Agape is not a fleeting emotion, but a deliberate act of the will to seek the good of the other, even when it costs us something.

Pope Benedict XVI, in his encyclical Deus Caritas Est, describes agape as “the love of God that becomes visible in the self-giving of Jesus Christ.” It is a love that asks for nothing in return and reaches even to the margins.

This love, made visible in Christ’s death on the cross, is not merely an ideal. It is the foundation of Christian life. Agape calls us to love without condition, to reach out to the overlooked, the forgotten, and the broken. It is a concrete, lived choice to place others before ourselves.

The Eucharist, the very heart of our faith, is the ultimate expression of this love. Each time we receive Christ’s Body and Blood, we are reminded that love is not abstract but self-giving. The Eucharist strengthens us to carry that same love into the world, whether in our homes, workplaces, or online spaces.

But how do we embody agape in the digital age? How do we imitate the Servant King when the world around us celebrates self-promotion and visibility?

Living Out Agape in the Digital Age

From Self-Promotion to Service

Christ’s Kingdom is built not on self-promotion, but on self-giving. In the world of social media, it is easy to chase attention, recognition, and applause. Yet every platform we use can become a place of ministry if we ask: How can I serve others here?

Each post, tweet, or story can be an opportunity to share hope, encouragement, or prayer. When our goal shifts from gaining followers to building others up, our digital presence becomes an extension of Christ’s love and a small but real act of service.

Choosing Humility and Listening Over Visibility

The digital world rewards visibility, but Christ rewards humility. Before we post or comment, it is worth pausing to ask: Am I seeking recognition, or am I seeking to serve?

Christ, the King of Kings, washed the feet of His disciples. True greatness is found not in being seen, but in serving and quietly listening to others without our preconceived biases. Humility, so rare online, is the beating heart of agape. When we share with sincerity rather than self-promotion, we reflect the Servant King far more powerfully than any number of likes ever could.

Becoming Micro-Influencers for Christ’s Kingdom

Not all of us have large audiences, but each of us has a circle of influence. Whether we reach 50 people or 50,000, our digital voices can bear witness to truth and goodness. Pope Pius XI, when establishing the Feast of Christ the King, reminded the faithful that Christ’s reign is one of charity and peace.

Every word we share online—whether a Scripture verse, a message of mercy, or a gesture of encouragement—can plant seeds of the Kingdom. Imagine a digital landscape where every Catholic sees themselves as a micro-influencer for Christ: witnesses of kindness, patience, and truth in a world that often forgets them.

Turning Praise into Gratitude

When we receive praise or attention online, how do we respond? Christ never sought glory for Himself but directed all honor to His Father. Likewise, when we receive affirmation, we can turn it into thanksgiving.

Instead of letting compliments inflate our egos, we can quietly pray: “Thank You, Lord, for allowing me to serve.” Every bit of good we do is grace in action. Redirecting praise back to God keeps our hearts centered on the true source of our worth.

Advocating for Justice and Mercy

Christ’s Kingdom is one of justice, mercy, and peace. In an often-hostile digital landscape, we are called to be voices of compassion. Social media can amplify division, but it can also amplify truth and solidarity.

We can use our platforms to advocate for justice, defend the dignity of every person, and raise awareness for the poor, the voiceless, and the suffering. Each post or share becomes an act of witness. By standing for truth and mercy online, we proclaim a Kingdom not of this world – a Kingdom ruled by love.

Living the Kingdom Online

Christ reigns not by demanding obedience, but by inviting hearts into His love. His crown was made of thorns, not gold. His throne was a cross, not a seat of power.

When we live out agape in our online interactions, every comment, post, and reply can become a reflection of the Kingdom. Each act of kindness, patience, or humility in the digital world is a small proclamation that Christ still reigns in human hearts.

Imagine if our digital spaces, which are so often places of comparison and pride, became sanctuaries of grace, compassion, and truth. What if every click and comment became an act of worship? What if we used technology not to exalt ourselves, but to lift others toward God?

Christ the King calls us to that very mission. He asks us to make His love visible in the most ordinary corners of our lives, even when we could easily hide behind a screen.

“For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:45)

So may our lives, both online and offline, echo the humility of the Servant King. May our words bring light where there is division, and love where there is noise. And may every digital act—no matter how small—point others toward the One whose Kingdom will never end.

Note: This article was first published by the Union of Catholic Asian News on November 21, 2025

Image: “National Sanctuary of Christ the King, L” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Aleksandr Zykov

