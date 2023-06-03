The Debrief: Ignorance, Division, and Pride

This week on The Debrief, Dominic and I discuss four big topics in the Catholic Church this week:

1) The vincible ignorance of Catholic leaders

2) Will Pope Francis approve new SSPX bishops?

3) Carmelite nuns in Texas take on their bishop

4) Tensions and conflicts among Catholics in the Month of June

Show Notes

Summary and Links:

1) Mike and Dominic discuss Mike’s recent article on Where Peter Is, entitled “Vincible ignorance begets invincible ignorance.” They explore different ways that some outspoken Catholic public figures mislead other Catholics due to culpable forms of ignorance.

2) Mike addresses a recent rumor that the Society of St. Pius X will soon consecrate new bishops WITH the approval of Pope Francis

3) What do we know about the ongoing dispute between Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson and the nuns of a local Carmelite monastery? What don’t we know?

Links:

– “UPDATE: Texas Bishop Dismisses Religious Superior From Carmelite Order, Alleging Sexual Sin, Which She Denies” (OSV News)

– “Arlington nun accused of breaking chastity vow dismissed” (CBS News)

– “Vatican gives Texas bishop ‘full governing powers’ over Carmelite convent” (OSV News)

4) Tensions have risen in the Church as we begin the month of June, which is the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart and Pride month. Is there any way to build peace and fraternity between Catholics this month?

Links:

– “The Sacred Heart Beats For LGBT Catholics” (Black Catholic Messenger)

– “It’s time Ugandan bishops speak up about inhumane anti-LGBTQ+ laws” (NCR)

– “This Pride Month, Catholic Church shows clear, if subtle, shifts toward LGBTQ welcome” (RNS)

– “Dodgers pitcher denounces team’s decision to honor anti-Catholic group: ‘God cannot be mocked’” (CNA)

– “Can Catholics celebrate Pride Month? Yes, and here’s why.” (Outreach)

ABOUT THE DEBRIEF

