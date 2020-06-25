The Danger of a Post-Truth Catholic Schism

This is part two of my discussion with David Lafferty and Nathan Turowsky about the influence of leaders like Archbishop Viganò and Taylor Marshall on ordinary Catholics.

In part one, we discussed the influence of the QAnon conspiracy theory on Archbishop Viganò’s recent letter-writing campaign.

In part two, we talk about the extremes that this kind of rhetoric has reached, the disturbing impact of these messages on ordinary Catholics, and what we can do to reverse this trend.