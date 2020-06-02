The conversion journey: challenges, temptations, and stereotypes

For this new edition of Peter’s Field Hospital, I had a conversation with two of my fellow WPI contributors, Rachel Dobbs and Adam Rasmussen. Both Adam and Rachel came into the Catholic faith as young adults, but through very different paths. We talk about their journeys—both before and after becoming Catholic—and the unique challenges, obstacles, and temptations faced by converts.

Finally, we address the stereotyping and derision converts sometimes face from their fellow Catholics.

Part 2 is coming soon!