The Comfortable Christianity of “Go and Sin No More”

We’ve all heard the phrase “Judge not”—often used to shut down any conversation about sin. In response, many Catholics point to Jesus’ words, “Go and Sin No More.” But is that really the full answer?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel takes a closer look at why focusing too much on “Go and Sin No More” can create problems of its own.

Here’s what we’ll explore:

– Why “Go and sin no more” is actually the final line in a much larger story.

– How Jesus led sinners to conversion, even when He did not say “Go and Sin No More.”

– How Jesus’ mercy preceded His call to repentance.

– How isolating “Judge not” or “Go and sin no more” is actually two sides of the same coin.

– Why recent popes have warned against proselytism, and what that means for us today.

